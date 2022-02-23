Man Group plc Cuts Stock Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Body

Man Group plc lessened its stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,696 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.09% of LiveRamp worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 16.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 16.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 55.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 186.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Diego Panama sold 4,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $188,529.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RAMP shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on LiveRamp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

LiveRamp stock opened at $39.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.18 and a beta of 1.16. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $67.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.84.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP).