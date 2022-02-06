Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC reduced its stake in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 129,000 shares during the quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 308.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,155,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912,874 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 56.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,373,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,572 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 463.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 759,004 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 624,282 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the second quarter valued at $5,344,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 104.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 839,179 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after purchasing an additional 429,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGL opened at $10.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.62. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $12.17.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.40. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 35.23%. The company had revenue of $387.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 33.63%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 187.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.88.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

