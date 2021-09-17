Manchester United plc (MANU): Price Now Near $17.7; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for MANU

At the time of this writing, MANU (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.02 (-0.08%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

MANU ranks 20th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Entertainment stocks.

MANU’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, MANU’s price is up $0.11 (0.62%) from the day prior. MANU has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows MANU’s price action over the past 90 days.

< MANU: Daily RSI Analysis MANU’s RSI now stands at 45.6522.

MANU and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

