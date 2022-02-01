Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.44

Shares of Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.44 and traded as low as C$2.40. Mandalay Resources shares last traded at C$2.40, with a volume of 11,685 shares trading hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.50 price objective (down previously from C$5.00) on shares of Mandalay Resources in a report on Friday, January 14th.

The stock has a market cap of C$219.86 million and a PE ratio of 3.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.44.

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$66.19 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mandalay Resources Corp. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND)

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

