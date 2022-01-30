Manhattan Associates (MANH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect Manhattan Associates to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MANH stock opened at $129.08 on Friday. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $110.11 and a 52-week high of $188.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.05 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.71.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Manhattan Associates stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,872 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MANH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.67.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?