Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.28

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.28 and traded as low as $5.62. Manhattan Bridge Capital shares last traded at $5.74, with a volume of 26,449 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $65.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.28.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 62.00%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.28%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 13.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 500.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 234,994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 13,020 shares during the period. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOAN)

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations

