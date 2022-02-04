Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ LOAN opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.60. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $8.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOAN. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.

