Manitowoc Co Inc (MTW): Price Up $0.16 (0.78)% Over Past Day, Up $0.16 (0.78)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for MTW

Currently, MTW (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.16 (0.78%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

MTW ranks 28th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Machinery stocks.

MTW’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, MTW’s price is up $0.16 (0.78%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row MTW has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Manitowoc Co Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< MTW: Daily RSI Analysis For MTW, its RSI is now at 62.5.

MTW and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

