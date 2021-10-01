Mannkind Corp (MNKD): Price Now Near $4.27; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for MNKD

Currently, MNKD (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.05 (-1.1%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as MNKD has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

MNKD ranks 139th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks.

MNKD’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, MNKD’s price is down $-0.08 (-1.84%) from the day prior. MNKD has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 200 day moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows MNKD’s price action over the past 90 days.

< MNKD: Daily RSI Analysis MNKD’s RSI now stands at 0.

MNKD and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

For MNKD News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on MNKD may find value in this recent story:

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck Confirms Acceleron Purchase, Regeneron Touts COVID-19 Antibody Cocktail Data, Takeda In-Licenses Huntington’s Disease Drug

Here’s a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours: Scaling The Peaks (Biotech Stocks Hitting 52-week Highs Sept. 29) Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: XLRN) Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGRX) Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVA) Down In The Dumps (Biotech Stocks Hitting 52-week Lows Sept. 29) 4D pharma plc (NASDAQ: LBPS) ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NASDAQ: AKYA) Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALZN) Applied Genetic Technologies

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market