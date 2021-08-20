Mantech International Corp (MANT): Price Up $0.63 (0.79)% Over Past Day, Up $0.51 (0.64)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for MANT

At the moment, MANT (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.51 (0.64%) from the hour prior. This is the 3rd hour in a row MANT has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Business Services stocks, MANT ranks 145th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

MANT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, MANT’s price is up $0.63 (0.79%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Mantech International Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< MANT: Daily RSI Analysis MANT’s RSI now stands at 13.4043.

MANT and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

