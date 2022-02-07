Maplelane Capital LLC Buys 71,500 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Maplelane Capital LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 386.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,001 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 71,500 shares during the period. Maplelane Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $18,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 282.9% during the third quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 50.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 979,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $202,934,000 after purchasing an additional 328,982 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 335.8% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 52,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,891,000 after purchasing an additional 40,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 304.0% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total transaction of $12,922,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 990,012 shares of company stock worth $312,681,810. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVDA opened at $244.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $278.93 and its 200 day moving average is $249.24. The stock has a market cap of $612.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.88.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

