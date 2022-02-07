Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Acquires 1,458,612 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 166.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,332,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458,612 shares during the period. Vontier makes up about 2.0% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $78,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,901,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,059,000 after buying an additional 242,723 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 4.2% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,512,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,174,000 after buying an additional 260,822 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 11.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,607,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,122,000 after buying an additional 480,899 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 41.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,328,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,021,000 after buying an additional 1,274,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vontier by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,080,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,934,000 after purchasing an additional 494,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNT traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,642. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $26.31 and a 52 week high of $37.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Vontier had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 154.60%. The business had revenue of $768.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.88%.

Several research firms recently commented on VNT. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Vontier in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vontier presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

