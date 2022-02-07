Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,691,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,244 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for about 3.2% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $123,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.82. The stock had a trading volume of 27,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,262,667. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $54.98 and a one year high of $95.62. The company has a market capitalization of $168.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.41 and a 200 day moving average of $79.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 25.53%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.44.

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total transaction of $536,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 49,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $4,024,727.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 462,465 shares of company stock worth $39,653,383. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

