Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Sells 10,510 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 197,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,510 shares during the quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $41,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% during the third quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $0.81 on Monday, hitting $188.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,179. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.37 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $218.63 and a 200-day moving average of $221.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total transaction of $3,142,026.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 5,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.87, for a total transaction of $1,373,214.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,539 shares of company stock valued at $12,499,836 in the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $245.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).