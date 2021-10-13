Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (MARA): Price Up $0.4 (0.97)% Over Past Day, Up $0.78 (1.93)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for MARA

At the moment, MARA (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.78 (1.93%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 and 50 hour moving averages, resulting in them with price now being above them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Business Services stocks, MARA ranks 172nd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

MARA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, MARA’s price is up $0.4 (0.97%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as MARA has now gone up 8 of the past 10 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows MARA’s price action over the past 90 days.

< MARA: Daily RSI Analysis MARA’s RSI now stands at 64.81.

MARA and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

