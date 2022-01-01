Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Holdings Trimmed by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) by 61.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,857 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 138,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,185 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 205.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 64,393 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $3,084,987.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MARA opened at $32.86 on Friday. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $83.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -60.85 and a beta of 4.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.31.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 57.03%. The business had revenue of $51.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.05 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. DA Davidson started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Marathon Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

