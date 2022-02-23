Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

Body

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 61.1% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.69.

MPC opened at $75.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.43 and its 200-day moving average is $65.34. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $50.19 and a 52-week high of $81.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The business’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

