Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC): Price Now Near $61.75; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for MPC

At the time of this writing, MPC (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.2 (0.32%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

MPC ranks 11th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Petroleum and Natural Gas stocks.

MPC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, MPC’s price is up $0.38 (0.62%) from the day prior. MPC has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Marathon Petroleum Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.