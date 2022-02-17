Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,548,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 636,173 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $125,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRVI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 136.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 14,985 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 471.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 39,567 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 55.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,348,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,393,000 after buying an additional 2,992,196 shares during the period. 50.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

MRVI opened at $32.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.00. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $63.55.

Maravai LifeSciences Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI).