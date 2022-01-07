Marc Benioff Sells 2,300 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $581,877.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 5th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total value of $534,635.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total value of $20,520,733.92.

On Monday, November 1st, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.72, for a total value of $6,034,400.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.38, for a total value of $5,967,600.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.07, for a total value of $5,941,400.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total value of $5,868,800.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.21, for a total value of $5,824,200.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.17, for a total value of $5,803,400.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.44, for a total value of $5,828,800.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.52, for a total value of $5,830,400.00.

salesforce.com stock opened at $229.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $225.71 billion, a PE ratio of 126.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $311.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.31.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, December 12th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $348.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 297.8% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 852 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 51,622 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,118,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 51,300 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,037,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

