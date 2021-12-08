Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its position in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) by 706.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 129,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,101 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Marchex were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCHX. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Marchex by 41.7% in the second quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,199,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after acquiring an additional 647,548 shares during the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Marchex by 0.7% in the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 13,445,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,142,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Marchex in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Marchex in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marchex by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 9,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHX opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. Marchex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $3.67. The firm has a market cap of $107.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.91.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on MCHX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Marchex from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

In other Marchex news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 22,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $61,633.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 828,848 shares of company stock worth $2,081,657. Corporate insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Marchex Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX).