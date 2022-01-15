Marcum Wealth LLC Buys 3,361 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,237 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.6% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. AAF Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% during the third quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 941 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMC Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the third quarter. CMC Financial Group now owns 7,370 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $310.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $330.98 and its 200 day moving average is $307.88. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $212.03 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price objective (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.34.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

