Mariner LLC Acquires Shares of 12,691 Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 106,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 48,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 38,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 41,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.98. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.28 and a 1 year high of $22.47.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

