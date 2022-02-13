Mariner LLC Buys 25,570 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 98.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,570 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $5,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth about $144,884,000. Juniper Hill Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 134.5% during the third quarter. Juniper Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,754,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,463 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,814,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,979,000 after purchasing an additional 604,234 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7,548.4% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 598,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,553,000 after purchasing an additional 590,588 shares during the period. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 104.0% during the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 1,078,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,842,000 after purchasing an additional 549,704 shares during the period.

Shares of ACWI opened at $99.65 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $90.75 and a one year high of $107.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.02.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

