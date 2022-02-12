Mariner LLC Grows Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,628 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 17,454 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.05% of LKQ worth $7,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $53.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.60. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.62. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $36.33 and a 1 year high of $60.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.80.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

