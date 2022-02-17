Mariner LLC Grows Stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 331,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,686 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Ambev by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 125,495,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 48.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,638,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,963,000 after acquiring an additional 14,867,593 shares in the last quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 3.8% in the third quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,235,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,089,000 after acquiring an additional 707,000 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 255.1% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 17,745,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,978,000 after acquiring an additional 12,748,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 491.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,132,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,975,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABEV stock opened at $2.94 on Thursday. Ambev S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0839 per share. This is a boost from Ambev’s previous — dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Ambev’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABEV shares. Bank of America upgraded Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ambev in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambev presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.46.

Ambev Profile

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

