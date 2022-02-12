Mariner LLC Grows Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Hahn Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.7% during the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 26,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Roper Technologies by 216.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 50,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,317,000 after acquiring an additional 34,238 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 19.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,010,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,345,000 after acquiring an additional 166,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $437.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $460.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $470.85. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.23 and a 12 month high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total value of $474,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total value of $951,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

