Mariner LLC Has $6.24 Million Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Mariner LLC trimmed its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 64.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,758 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $6,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,397,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,006,000 after purchasing an additional 113,663 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,424,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,189,000 after purchasing an additional 223,354 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 35.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,945,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,078 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,322,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,127,000 after acquiring an additional 192,035 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Marriott International by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,874,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,432,000 after acquiring an additional 165,986 shares during the period. 59.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $83,961.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total value of $1,142,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $169.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.63 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.35 and its 200-day moving average is $152.74. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.56 and a 1 year high of $177.23.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

