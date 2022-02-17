Mariner LLC Increases Stock Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.0% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 22,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.5% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 25,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 135.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQNR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bernstein Bank cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.15.

NYSE:EQNR opened at $29.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $95.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.59. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $32.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.67. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.18%.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

