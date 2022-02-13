Mariner LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Mariner LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,028,000 after acquiring an additional 23,939 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 342,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.18.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOC opened at $399.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $288.08 and a fifty-two week high of $408.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $384.99 and its 200 day moving average is $372.23. The stock has a market cap of $62.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.59 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.40%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).