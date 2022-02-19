Mariner LLC Makes New Investment in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Body

Mariner LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 51,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 43.3% during the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

ENLC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on EnLink Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

NYSE ENLC opened at $8.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 211.30 and a beta of 3.07. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $9.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 0.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. This is a positive change from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,125.28%.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

