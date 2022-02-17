Mariner LLC Purchases 3,318 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,016,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,415,770 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.58.

Shares of CF stock opened at $74.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.93, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.36 and a 200-day moving average of $59.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $77.24.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.14). CF Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

