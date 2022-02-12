Mariner LLC Purchases 6,068 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 67.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $40,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar stock opened at $201.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.73. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.98 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.82.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

