Mariner LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Body

Mariner LLC increased its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dalton Investments LLC grew its stake in Infosys by 14.1% in the third quarter. Dalton Investments LLC now owns 1,125,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,038,000 after purchasing an additional 139,435 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management grew its stake in Infosys by 23.1% in the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 12,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 546.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 422,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,397,000 after acquiring an additional 356,981 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the third quarter worth $1,037,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 2.4% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,295,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,818,000 after acquiring an additional 693,700 shares during the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $22.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.91. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $26.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.36.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

INFY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush increased their target price on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.97.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Featured Stories