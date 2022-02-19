Mariner LLC Reduces Holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Body

Mariner LLC decreased its position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,695 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOMD. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the second quarter worth about $79,143,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 23.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,396,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,597,000 after buying an additional 1,959,622 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the second quarter worth about $51,554,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 218.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,290,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,553,000 after buying an additional 885,002 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the third quarter worth about $24,386,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOMD opened at $25.25 on Friday. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $31.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOMD shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

