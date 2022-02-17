Mariner LLC Sells 3,398 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Mariner LLC lowered its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,398 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 22,131 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 736,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,915,000 after acquiring an additional 19,903 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMRN. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.25.

In other news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $372,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total value of $439,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,750 shares of company stock worth $1,438,733. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $92.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.55. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 1,158.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.48. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.59 and a 52 week high of $94.20.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307.

