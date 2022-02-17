Mariner LLC Sells 848 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Mariner LLC decreased its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RGLD shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Royal Gold from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America raised Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.75 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.47.

RGLD opened at $110.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $129.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.28 and its 200-day moving average is $104.03.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

