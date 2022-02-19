Mariner LLC Takes Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Body

Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 2,211.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 24.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility during the second quarter valued at about $183,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 27.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility during the third quarter valued at about $233,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 8,207,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $121,065,359.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $70,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,249,321 shares of company stock valued at $121,735,360 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $16.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.30 and a beta of 1.43. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $18.13.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

