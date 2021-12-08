Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) by 442.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,141 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Marker Therapeutics were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 162.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 31,950 shares during the last quarter. 32.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Marker Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th.

Shares of Marker Therapeutics stock opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.21. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average of $2.05.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Equities research analysts predict that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

