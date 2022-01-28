MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 on February 23rd

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.

MarketAxess has raised its dividend payment by 57.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. MarketAxess has a dividend payout ratio of 30.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MarketAxess to earn $7.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.4%.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $330.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $323.75 and a 1-year high of $589.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $379.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $417.38.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. The firm had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $369.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $426.00 to $424.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $415.00.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MarketAxess stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,604 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of MarketAxess worth $68,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?