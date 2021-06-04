Marriott International Inc (MAR): Price Now Near $140.96; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for MAR

At the time of this writing, MAR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.53 (-0.37%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Restaraunts Hotels Motels stocks, MAR ranks 5th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

MAR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, MAR’s price is up $0.57 (0.41%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 day moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows MAR’s price action over the past 90 days.