Marriott International Inc (MAR): Price Now Near $147.29; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for MAR

Currently, MAR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.85 (-1.24%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as MAR has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 and 200 hour moving averages, resulting in them so that price is now turning below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

MAR ranks 71st in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Restaraunts Hotels Motels stocks.

MAR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, MAR’s price is down $-3.78 (-2.5%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 20 and 50 day moving averages have been crossed, with price now being below them. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows MAR’s price action over the past 90 days.

