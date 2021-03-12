Marriott International Inc (MAR): Price Now Near $150.26; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for MAR

Currently, MAR (Get Ratings)’s price is up $2.13 (1.44%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that MAR has seen 2 straight up hours. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 and 50 hour moving averages have been crossed, with price now being above them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

MAR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, MAR’s price is up $1.64 (1.1%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as MAR has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows MAR’s price action over the past 90 days.

For MAR News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on MAR may find value in this recent story:

Donated hotel bed linen creates over 300 school shirts for Cape Town learners

A collaboration with Marriott International and non-profit organisation Royal Kidz transformed hotel bed linen into school uniforms.

