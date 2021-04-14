Marriott International Inc (MAR): Price Now Near $151.36; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for MAR

At the time of this writing, MAR (Get Ratings)’s price is up $1.11 (0.74%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that MAR has seen 2 straight up hours. From a hourly perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

MAR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, MAR’s price is up $2.55 (1.71%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 day moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Marriott International Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

For MAR News Traders

Investors and traders in MAR may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

EDITION Announces Eight Anticipated New Hotel Openings Across The Globe By The End Of 2022

EDITION Hotels today announced its further international expansion by the end of 2022, with the slated opening of eight new properties across three continents. The new openings include sites in Rome, Madrid, Dubai, Reykjavik, Tampa, Doha, Mexico’s Riviera Maya at Kanai and EDITION’s second property in Tokyo. With 11 hotels worldwide currently, these planned openings underscore the brand’s strong growth and will bring the portfolio to a total of 19 properties globally. In addition to these new properties, EDITION Hotels expects to announce further expansion later in 2022.

