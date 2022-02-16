Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Raised to $164.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $164.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MAR. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.58.

Shares of MAR opened at $181.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.14 and a 200-day moving average of $153.21. Marriott International has a one year low of $127.23 and a one year high of $181.34. The company has a market cap of $59.01 billion, a PE ratio of 127.61 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.30. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marriott International will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total transaction of $1,142,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $83,961.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

