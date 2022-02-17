Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Marriott International stock opened at $183.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.65 and a 200-day moving average of $153.42. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $127.23 and a 1 year high of $184.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $59.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.06 and a beta of 1.72.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAR. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.08.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $83,961.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total transaction of $1,142,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 1,601.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 9,128 shares during the period. 59.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

