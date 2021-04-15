Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc (MMC): Price Now Near $126.46; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for MMC

At the moment, MMC (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.9 (0.72%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as MMC has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

MMC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, MMC’s price is up $1.02 (0.81%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as MMC has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows MMC’s price action over the past 90 days.

