Marston’s (LON:MARS) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS) in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Marston’s from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 85 ($1.11) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 105 ($1.37).

The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.76. The company has a market cap of £429.24 million and a PE ratio of -3.11. Marston’s has a twelve month low of GBX 59.35 ($0.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 105.50 ($1.38). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 77.40.

In other Marston’s news, insider Ralph Graham Findlay purchased 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £19,200 ($25,084.92).

Marston’s Company Profile

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

