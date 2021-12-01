Marston’s’ (MARS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS) in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Liberum Capital cut their price objective on Marston’s from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Marston’s from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 85 ($1.11) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marston’s has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 105 ($1.37).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 77.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.76. The company has a market capitalization of £429.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11. Marston’s has a 12 month low of GBX 59.35 ($0.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 105.50 ($1.38).

In other news, insider Ralph Graham Findlay acquired 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £19,200 ($25,084.92).

Marston’s Company Profile

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?