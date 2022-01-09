Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lessened its position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,087 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Marten Transport were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTN. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Marten Transport during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Marten Transport by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Marten Transport during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Marten Transport during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $88,461.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 1st.

Marten Transport stock opened at $16.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.18. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $18.32.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $251.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

